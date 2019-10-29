If you thought summer was already stacked with tours and concerts, we've got a new slew of announcements coming your way — including four acts on their way to or from Bluesfest, the multi-day Easter weekend extravaganza in Aussie resort town Byron Bay.

Ready? Deep breath.

• Eagles of Death Metal, the desert rock act co-founded by Queens of The Stone Age's Josh Homme will play Auckland and Wellington

• The 86-year-old godfather of British blues, John Mayall, will play both those centres and Christchurch

• Trip-hop survivors Morcheeba will perform at Auckland's Powerstation

• And the Marcus King Band will bring their southern-fried brand of blues and rock 'n' roll-inspired psych to the same venue.

Meanwhile, Patti Smith, who last week announced shows in Auckland and Christchurch, confirmed a second and final show at Auckland Town Hall.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lloyd Cole has added another Auckland date to his November national tour, at the Vic in Devonport.

And, in what's touted as the biggest hard rock tour of the year, Scorpions and Whitesnake will unite for a double headline show at Spark Arena on February 27. Scorpions were here with Def Leppard last year but it will be the first visit of David Coverdale's Whitesnake for 12 years.

Tickets for the Patti Smith and Lloyd Cole shows are on sale now, the rest go on sale on Monday.