Music icon Patti Smith has announced she and her band will perform in New Zealand in April.

She's coming here off the back of Australia's Bluesfest music festival, having enjoyed her 2017 tour across the ditch so much, she "couldn't refuse" an offer to return downunder.

She said: "I really thought that I wouldn't be able to come back – so I'm delighted that I was wrong."

The "Godmother of Punk" is coming armed with 10 albums worth of material and years of experience playing live on some of the world's biggest stages.

Fans will be able to catch her at the Town Halls in Christchurch (April 25) and Auckland (April 27)

