Ben Affleck has admitted he "slipped" after footage of him stumbling around in an intoxicated state surfaced online.

Filmed leaving the Unicef Masquerade Ball at West Hollywood's Kimpton La Peer Hotel on Saturday night, a masked Affleck was seen steadying himself by grabbing onto a vehicle as he appeared to fall backwards, TMZ reports.

Asked about the incident by a paparazzo the following morning, Affleck said: "Well, you know, it happens ⁠— just slipped but I'm not gonna let it derail me."

The actor, 47, has been open about his battle to stay sober. He completed a 40-day stay at a treatment centre for alcohol addiction last year and addressed his struggles again just two days ago with an Instagram post that discussed both rumours about his love life and his recovery from addiction.

"HA, you got me. I'm dating. But let's be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important," he wrote.

"I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others.

"@themidnightmission is an incredible organisation that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.

"I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me?"

Affleck poses with his award for best picture for Argo; during at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in 2013. The actor and director has been open about his battle with alcoholism. Photo / AP

Affleck refused to answer the paparazzo's question about whether he would be re-entering rehabilitation following his recent boozy night out but has admitted in the past that addiction is a "lifelong and difficult struggle".

"Because of that," he posted on Instagram last year, "one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.

"As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure."