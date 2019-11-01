WOUNDS (Netflix)

This one could be hit or miss, having been described as The Ring with smartphones, but there are a few reasons we can't wait to check it out and recommend you do too. The first is the fact that it stars Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson. Then there's the fact that its twist ending has spawned dozens of international headlines (no spoilers). It's also tipped to borrow a lot from the Japanese horror genre, which makes it seem a lot less "lame-o smartphone horror" and a lot more intriguing. Netflix also has an entire Halloween section for your perusal.



TAKE YOUR PICK (TVNZ On Demand)

Though you might have a slightly harder time tracking down a traditional horror on TVNZ, they do have a range of other bingeing options for your Halloween pleasure. We're talking Wellington Paranormal, iZombie, The Walking Dead, Ghosts, The Twilight Zone, Roswell, Legacies, Batwoman and of course, Doctor Who. It's also worth noting that on Saturday night you can stream Nightmare on Elm Street live on Duke - it may just be the reboot, but it's still one of the most iconic horrors of all time.



HEREDITARY (Neon)

Easily one of the best movies of last year, Hereditary is also one of the best horrors we've seen in some time, with not only images but feelings that will stay with you far longer than you'd think possible. Toni Collette delivers an Oscar-worthy performance in this film about a woman who has lost her mother, and whose family is struggling with both grief and the supernatural. It's been described as "traumatising" and "emotional terrorism" and we can promise it will leave a lasting impression. Neon also has Halloween, The Purge, The Nun, Winchester and more.