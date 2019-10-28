Fans waiting 15 years for a Friends revival may not have to wait much longer as one cast member let slip that the gang are "working on something together".

On the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (local time), Jennifer Aniston teased superfan Charlie Puth — and every other fan — about a plan that's already in the works.

The singer-songwriter was busting to know if there ever was going to be a Friends reunion, but Aniston, who plays Rachel Green, shut that down quickly.

"A reboot of the show? No," she said. "Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is, so we're just trying."

Then she said the faithful words: "We're working on something."

Puth immediately said he wanted to be involved and would do the music for whatever the "something" is.

He also egged DeGeneres on about singing the new theme song, but she quickly changed the subject and asked if it was a new movie.

However, Aniston sarcastically replied it was a "huge, huge, huge movie ... no."

"I don't know yet ... I don't want to lead people on."

But DeGeneres didn't want to give up on what the "something" and asked why she posted a photo of the gang on Instagram.

"We did that because we miss each other, and we all happened to be in the same part of the world," the 50-year-old said.

When Aniston joined Instagram, her profile soon went viral after she posted a photo of the full cast.

She ended up breaking Instagram and a Guinness World Record for gathering the most followers in a record time.