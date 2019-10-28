Phone book phobia

The first phone book for the city of Philadelphia was published in 1785 and contains some odd entries: "I won't tell you," 3 Maiden's Lane; "I won't have it numbered," 478 Green St; "I shall not give you my name," 43 Stamper's Alley; "What you please," 49 Market St. Apparently some residents, suspicious of taxation, had refused to identify themselves so the publishers listed their responses in place of their names in the directory.

When words come out wrong:

1. The elevator doors opened up and a guy walked in the elevator. It was just me and him in there and he said "I love you." And I'm not rude so I said: "I love you too." He gave me a weird look and pointed at his Bluetooth.

2. Meant to say "hold on for a second" and "give me a minute" to a customer and it came out as "hold me for a second".

3. While waitressing I meant to say, "can I interest you in dessert" but instead I said: "can I introduce you to dessert". (Via Twitter)

Mesozoic play abandoned?

Spotted by Janet while walking around Orakei Basin.

Sa-a-a-d movies always make me cry

In 2009 Boston College psychologist Thalia Goldstein asked 59 subjects to rate the sadness and anxiety they felt in response to four film clips (two presented as fictional, two as factual) and to their own memory of a sad event they'd experienced.Their anxiety level was significantly higher when recalling their own experience. "Apparently we do not mind experiencing intense sadness if that sadness is not tinged with anxiety," Goldstein writes. "Indeed, that might make it more cathartic. And because we know that we can walk away from a fictional sadness, we may feel safer suspending our disbelief to explore and understand our feelings deeply."