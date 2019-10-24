Taika Waititi has joined the Canada-New Zealand production of sci-fi thriller Night Raiders as an executive producer.

The Thor 4 filmmaker joins a number of other New Zealanders involved in the project, including 800 Words star Alex Tarrant. The Breaker Upperers' Ainsley Gardiner and Georgina Conder and Chelsea Winstanley (Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen) are also on board as producers.

Chelsea Winstanley has also joined the production as a producer. Photo / Michael Craig

Directed by award-winning Canadian filmmaker Danis Goulet, Night Raiders is set in a dystopian future where the military has taken control of cities across North America in the aftermath of war, Hollywood Reporter details.

Children caught up in the chaos are deemed the property of the state but one desperate Cree woman determines she will rescue her daughter from the clutches of the government and joins a band of vigilantes in order to do so.

Goulet tweeted she was "super thrilled" to have Waititi — whose current Nazi-satire film Jojo Rabbit is an awards season contender — on board.

Super thrilled to have the support of @TaikaWaititi as EP of #NightRaiders!! 🙏We’re in week 3 of shooting - so grateful to have such an amazing production team, killer crew and stellar cast making it all happen! 👏👏 #IndigenousFilm #NZCanadacoproduction https://t.co/QOoIkz7jex — Danis Goulet (@danisgoulet) October 23, 2019

Toi Whakaari graduate Tarrant, who played bad boy Ike in 800 Words, will star alongside Amanda Plummer, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Brooklyn Letexier-Hart and Shaun Sipos in Night Raiders.

Alex Tarrant, as Ike in 800 Words. The Kiwi actor has been cast in the Canada-New Zealand production Night Raiders. Photo / Suplied

The film is Goulet's first feature-length project, with her previous short films having screened at festivals including Sundance, the Toronto International Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.

Night Raiders is currently shooting at locations in and around Toronto, Canada.