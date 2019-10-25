Sarah Ell talks with the New Zealand star of Jojo Rabbit, Thomasin McKenzie

It's 4.15pm in New York and Thomasin McKenzie sounds tired. It's been a big week, walking the red carpet for the LA premiere of Jojo Rabbit and juggling a seemingly endless string of promo appointments. And then there was the flight ...

"I had a very turbulent flight last night, so I'm a bit flustered. It was fine at the beginning but for the last half hour, all of a sudden it felt almost like we weren't going to be making it off the plane alive," she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.