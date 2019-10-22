Two of New Zealand's most popular entertainers are on the move.

Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce are set to take over the drive show on Radio Hauraki, part of the network owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment, which also publishes the NZ Herald.

"Jono and Ben are undeniably two of New Zealand's most talented and funniest broadcasters," said NZME chief executive Michael Boggs.

"They are a perfect fit for Radio Hauraki and its audience. All of us at NZME are delighted they're keen to join us as Hauraki's new drive hosts."

Jono and Ben, together with currrent Edge co-host Sharyn, won the Best Music (Non-Breakfast) Show award at this year's New Zealand Radio Awards. The trio - and Dan Webby - also collected the "Blackie", an accolade awarded to radio shows that produce the year's funniest moment in radio. The award was shared with the team behind Fletch, Vaughan & Megan's Final Conversion on NZME's ZM network.

Going places: Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce. Photo / Supplied

"Radio Hauraki's more about an attitude than anything else, and Jono and Ben have certainly got attitude in spades," says NZME group director of entertainment, Dean Buchanan. "They're incredibly clever and dedicated to the craft of taking the mickey out of themselves first and foremost."

Jono and Ben join a powerful Hauraki line-up spearheaded by Jeremy Wells and Matt Heath on Breakfast. As well as their role on Radio Hauraki Drive, Jono and Ben will be contributing to shows across other NZME brands and platforms, including Newstalk ZB.

NZME chief revenue officer Paul Hancox said he'd known the pair for more than a decade and described them as great to work with and humble. They were "prolific content creators" who could deliver "totally integrated opportunities for NZME and our commercial partners".

The duo will start on Radio Hauraki next April.