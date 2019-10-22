TVNZ's Breakfast show broadcast from a different location this morning after the television building was evacuated due to the Sky City Convention Centre fire.

Just before the show was due to go to air at 6 am, the Breakfast Twitter account posted: "#LATEST The TVNZ building has been evacuated due to the Auckland Convention Centre fire. We are hoping to bring you a show this morning - bear with us!"

The 1 News website confirmed: "TVNZ's Auckland CBD building and TV studio has been evacuated. Breakfast, however, will be on air this morning with the latest.

John Campbell reporting from the street following the evacuation of the TVNZ building. Photo / TVNZ

While the show relocated to an alternate studio across the road, the programming cut to a broadcast of BBC news, beginning a live broadcast at 6:15 am. The show's hosts and reporters also broadcast live from the street.

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry posted on Twitter: "Breakfast back on air on TVNZ despite being evacuated at 5:45 am due to Convention Centre fire next door. They have set up a satellite studio. Great effort team!"

Breakfast hosts Jenny-May Clarkson and Hayley Holt broadcasting from the alternative studio. Photo / TVNZ

Despite the disruption, Breakfast host John Campbell interviewed firefighters and reported live from the scene.

On Facebook, viewers commented in support of the emergency services fighting the fire and praised TVNZ for continuing the broadcast.

"Those firefighters are amazing. Glad all at TVNZ are safe and keeping all of us in touch with what [is] going on. Thank you."

"Glad you are all safe TVNZ. Cheers to the fire service they work bloody hard."