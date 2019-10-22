The final trailer for the final entry in the long running Star Wars saga has just landed and we're pleased to say the force is strong with this one.

Titled Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker the film concludes the series that started back in 1977 with George Lucas' original Star Wars movie.

The trailer for the ninth film moves from lush jungles to icy planets and gives a brief look at a thrilling lightsaber confrontation between hero Rey, as played by Daisy Ridley, and Adam Driver's returning villain Kylo Ren as they duel for their fate.

But is this their last battle? We won't know for sure until the movie drops just before Christmas.

The trailer also gives fans a look at the original cast member Billy Dee Williams back as Lando Calrissian, his first appearance in the new trilogy, and a shot of the late Carrie Fisher in her iconic role of Princess Leia. This footage was reportedly shot before her sudden passing in 2016.

The movie, which picks up one year after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is due to be released on Thursday, 19 December, with cinemas across the country holding midnight sessions for the super Star Wars fans who can't wait a minute longer than necessary to see how the saga wraps up.

