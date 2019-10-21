You will find chardonnay thriving in Gisborne on the South Island.

Directions a bit tipsy

Simon Kember was recently in a Sainsbury's store in London and says he got the fright of his life thinking that there had been another major earthquake in New Zealand resulting in Gisborne being relocated by a great seismic event. Fortunately not.

Climate change in action

Facing unbearable heat, Qatar has begun to air-condition the outdoors — well at least the sports arenas. It was 47C in the shade outside the new Al Janoub football stadium, and the air felt to air-conditioning expert Saud Ghani

Osama bin Laden 'reincarnated as a seashell'

