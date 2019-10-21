This year an episode of Game of Thrones went viral for all the wrong reasons when fans spotted a takeaway coffee cup in a scene, but a Netflix show may have just topped that gaffe.
A viewer of Reign, a dramatised biopic about Mary Queen of Scots, spotted an error in one of the scenes.
In season two episode three of the series, a sword-fight battle features a major historical inaccuracy: the Everlast branded-band of a character's underwear is clearly visible.
"This is not the worst thing about Reign, the Mary Queen of Scots biopic on Netflix, but one of the French peasants is wearing a pair of Everlast boxers," the Twitter user wrote.
In May, the final season of Game of Thrones received a caffeine hit of controversy when viewers spotted a disposable coffee cup during a scene.
48 hours after the episode aired, the coffee cup was edited out.
The same can't be said for the error in Reign - the scene is still live on Netflix.