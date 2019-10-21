Hollywood actor Paul Rudd has gone viral for showing off a hilarious skill.

Appearing on webs series Hot Ones, Rudd was asked to demonstrate a trick he does to prank his friends.

Using his hand, Rudd can render any innocent photo immediately NSFW.

"I learned my pinky, at the right angle, makes a great scrotum," he explained.

A clip of this segment made it onto Twitter and people loved Rudd's juvenile skill.

this video of paul rudd demonstrating how he takes pictures of celebrities and makes his hand look like a butt is hovering over them is more valuable than anything you'll ever learn in school pic.twitter.com/2LyFB6EgEV — 🎃paul rudd🎃 (@philsadelphia) October 17, 2019

This is now happening in my house pic.twitter.com/mJtqfwGI5E — Gregg Fink (@gfinkdmd) October 18, 2019

“Where’d you learn this skill?”

“I don’t know. But I’m glad I did.” — 😳 (@verite88) October 18, 2019

You can watch the full episode on YouTube:

Paul Rudd's latest Netflix show, Living With Yourself, was released on October 18.