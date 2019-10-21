Hollywood actor Paul Rudd has gone viral for showing off a hilarious skill.
Appearing on webs series Hot Ones, Rudd was asked to demonstrate a trick he does to prank his friends.
Using his hand, Rudd can render any innocent photo immediately NSFW.
"I learned my pinky, at the right angle, makes a great scrotum," he explained.
A clip of this segment made it onto Twitter and people loved Rudd's juvenile skill.
You can watch the full episode on YouTube:
Paul Rudd's latest Netflix show, Living With Yourself, was released on October 18.