Stuck for what to watch? Allow the Herald's entertainment team to assist.

WATCHMEN (Neon)

Get ready Watchmen fans, the new HBO series is finally here for your streaming pleasure. The series - set in a world in which superheroes are treated as outlaws - plays into the nostalgia of Alan Moore's insanely popular comic book series on which it's based, while also attempting to make its own stamp on the franchise. Starring Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson and more, it's already been lauded by the BBC as "a perfect comic-book adaptation". The first episode dropped this week and new episodes are coming express from the US every Monday.


UNBELIEVABLE (Netflix)

Unbelievable has been

