Jared Leto was not happy about Todd Phillip's Joker movie, and according to reports attempted to stop the movie from being made.

He allegedly "bitterly complained" to his acting agents at the CAA, and enlisted his music manager Irving Azoff to place a call to the head of Warner's parent company to stop the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 47-year-old actor reportedly felt "alienated and upset" that he was not getting his own Joker film.

2019's Joker is played by Joaquin Phoenix, and according to Forbes, the movie has already grossed $700 million USD ($1 billion NZD) worldwide.

Leto has since split from CAA and has parted ways with Azoff.

Leto had previously played Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad movie, but reports suggest the Oscar-award-winner came fell out of favour with the studio for his disgusting methods of getting into character. He sent a live rat to Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in the movie and a dead pig to the entire cast during rehearsal.

His screentime in the final cut of David Ayer's movie totalled just ten minutes, despite Leto's Joker previously been billed as one of the main characters.

Sources suggest it is the end of the road for Leto playing the Joker - he will not reprise his role in the Harley Quinn spinoff Birds of Prey.

He also isn't tipped to play the role in 2021's The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn.