A WhatsApp group made up of Game of Thrones star is dead, according to one of the show's actors.

Isaac Hempstead who played Bran Stark on the popular series has revealed that the bants between his fellow cast members has come to an end.

The group had initially been revealed by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who starred as Jaime Lannister, and was later confirmed by Maisie Williams who started as Arya Stark in September.

But a few short months later and the group is no more.

"It's dead at the moment," Hempstead said in an interview with The Mirror. "It's petering out."

When Coster-Waldau exposed the group during an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Live! show he said Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) was the most active chatter of the group. He also revealed that Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) were the biggest users of emojis while Peter Dinklage (Tyion Lannister) communicated mainly via the Thumbs Up emoji.