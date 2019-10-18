Max Key has posted a photo of himself at the Jewish Memorial in Berlin, to mark the end of the European leg of his world trip.
John Key's son has finished four months of travelling around Europe and has now started a three-month stint of travel around Australia and Asia.
Max Key said on Instagram he spent three days in Berlin to learn about his Jewish heritage.
His paternal grandmother, Ruth Key, was an Austrian-Jewish refugee and his father has spoken proudly of the family's Jewish roots.
Photo / Instagram
He visited the Jewish Memorial as well as the Berlin Wall, among other Berlin sights.
As part of a collection of shots of the last leg of the Europe trip, he also posted selfies from Tallinn, Estonia, Copenhagen, Amsterdam and London.
It's been an eventful world adventure for the Kiwi DJ, who was hospitalised in Croatia last month with a stomach bug.
He left New Zealand at the end of March for "the adventure of a lifetime".
View this post on Instagram
Today is finally the day. I’ve officially quit my job (believe it or not I actually had one the whole time), packed my bags, tidied my room (for you mum 😂) and am set for the adventure of my lifetime. I’m excited, nervous and ready to take on the world. For those of you who don’t know, I plan on going backpacking and travelling through North America, Europe and Africa for the next portion of my life. Despite the excitement of it all, it’s been a sad and emotional day saying goodbye to my amazing parents, my best mates who are also like family to me, and my fur child, Kyro 🐶. I’m looking forward to getting away from the pressure I feel myself under here in NZ, as well as challenging and teaching myself how to be happy and satisfied with my own company. I’m also super pumped to experience diverse and exciting new cultures and looking forward to meeting some crazy new people 🥳. I can’t wait to bring you guys on the journey with me and looking forward to the adventure ahead. Max 💕 • • • #meghalaya #shillongscotlandoftheeast #marathimulga #bridge #cherrapunjee #cherrapunji #nongriat #shillongdiaries #dawki #backapackerlife #solotravellers #amartravellersomewhereontheearth #meghalayatrip #solotravelers #vacation #travelbloggerlife #travelpic #travelgirl #travelalone #igtravel #wanderer #travellust #solotravels #wearetravelgirls #ladiesgoneglobal #travellingsolo #solotraveldiaries #travelgirlsgo #explore
A post shared by
Max Key 🔑 (@maxkey_) on Mar 30, 2019 at 11:52pm PDT