Max Key has posted a photo of himself at the Jewish Memorial in Berlin, to mark the end of the European leg of his world trip.

John Key's son has finished four months of travelling around Europe and has now started a three-month stint of travel around Australia and Asia.

Max Key said on Instagram he spent three days in Berlin to learn about his Jewish heritage.

His paternal grandmother, Ruth Key, was an Austrian-Jewish refugee and his father has spoken proudly of the family's Jewish roots.

Advertisement

Photo / Instagram

He visited the Jewish Memorial as well as the Berlin Wall, among other Berlin sights.

As part of a collection of shots of the last leg of the Europe trip, he also posted selfies from Tallinn, Estonia, Copenhagen, Amsterdam and London.

It's been an eventful world adventure for the Kiwi DJ, who was hospitalised in Croatia last month with a stomach bug.

He left New Zealand at the end of March for "the adventure of a lifetime".