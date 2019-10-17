Fly me to the Moon

Have you always wanted to holiday in a nuclear-powered hotel on the Moon? Thanks to a Russian company, you may be able to do just that within nine years. The firm is designing a hotel base that can touch down and dig itself into a 40m hole to avoid radiation on the lunar surface. Each guest will be allowed a 10m square cabin and the trip will set you back around $30 million so you might want to start saving now.

Hey we are Kiwis

"A small group of us Kiwis went to an international

Did you know ...

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.