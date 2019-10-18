Will the new MC on the TV block reveal the old talent shows to be obsolete, vanilla and bloated? Calum Henderson reviews Rhythm + Flow.

If you want to know why once-popular singing shows like The X Factor are battling for relevance nowadays, try taking a look at the charts. Then look back at X Factor contestants. Then back at the charts. Notice what's missing?

Not a lot of rap being performed on the old X Factor stage, is there? Which suggests that these shows designed to uncover the next big pop star are increasingly failing to reflect the current

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: