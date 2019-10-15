Despite rumours that Gary Glitter could land a financial windfall of royalties from Joker movie's soundtrack, the convicted paedophile will not get a cent, the Los Angeles Times revealed.

The 75-year-old's song Rock and Roll Part 2 features in a scene with actor Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the Joker.

Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, will not receive any royalties from Joker. Photo / Getty Images

Batman fans were outraged when they heard the song in the film but when the news broke that Glitter was set to get thousands of dollars in royalties, audiences were shocked.

Snapper, a London-based label which owns Glitter's master recordings, told the Los Angeles Times that the paedophile will not receive any royalties from the film.

Advertisement

The recording label purchased the rights to Glitter's music back in January 1997 before he was sent to prison for abusing three young girls and only releases copies of the music to digital streams and downloads.

Snapper's response was prompted after many reports that Glitter would be getting profit from the Todd Phillips-directed film for using Rock and Roll Part 2.

The track plays for two minutes during a key scene in the movie.