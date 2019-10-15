Stephen Colbert has posted a snap adorably reliving his best Hobbit life while on his very own adventure in New Zealand.

The self-described Tolkien nut scored a cameo in Sir Peter Jackson's 2013 Hobbit instalment, The Desolation of Smaug, in which he played one of the Laketown Spies.

He's in the country now filming segments for The Late Show, and took the opportunity to don his old costume at one of the film locations, with the joyful caption: " Laketown Spy returns!"

We can probably expect to see more of him living out his Tolkien dreams when his Kiwi segments go to air next month.

Advertisement

The talk show host has come to New Zealand at the personal invitation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who also offered the superfan Hobbiton citizenship when she appeared as a surprise guest on the Late Show in September.

He arrived on Friday, and was personally greeted at Auckland Airport by Ardern, as she'd promised on his show.

He was later photographed at an Auckland cafe with Ardern.

It makes for a truly surreal morning coffee when @jacindaardern and @stephenathome walk in. Love your work! @colbertlateshow pic.twitter.com/1A78JoHdTB — Jennifer Duval-Smith (@JDuvalSmith) October 10, 2019

He then posted a selfie with the PM saying: "She appointed me President of New Zealand!"

Just hanging out in Auckland with the PM. She appointed me President of New Zealand!...I think. I’m pretty jet-lagged. #LSSCinNZ #nosnakes pic.twitter.com/BQNFwbszpN — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) October 11, 2019

Tourism NZ spokesperson Lauren Vosper said the airport welcome was filmed and would be part of the segments produced for the Late Show, which will air next month.

Vosper said Colbert was filming all over New Zealand but wouldn't confirm how long he was in the country for.