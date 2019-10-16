US guitar hero Lenny Kravitz is keeping his "eyes and heart open" ahead of his long-awaited first visit to New Zealand next year.

The iconic rocker will play Auckland's Spark Arena on March 31 as part of his Here to Love world tour.

Kravitz will treat fans to all of his classic hits – including Are You Gonna Go My Way, It Ain't Over 'til It's Over, and Fly Away – along with tunes from his most recent album Raise Vibration.

"I've heard so many wonderful things about the land and the people and the nature and beauty, the serenity and peace, and the culture," Kravitz told TimeOut.

"I know people who have moved and lived in New Zealand and I look forward to experiencing it with new eyes."

With 11 studio albums over the course of a 30-year career, Kravitz is one of the most successful artists of his generation, having sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

The 55-year old remains one of the last genuine rock stars, also famous for a run of high-profile relationships with his former wife Lisa Bonet, and Nicole Kidman, Vanessa Paradis, and Naomi Campbell.

But despite living a glamorous lifestyle, with homes in Paris, the Bahamas and Brazil, he maintains a reputation for being down-to-earth and credits his daughter – actress, singer and model Zoë Kravitz – as his proudest achievement.

"It comes quite naturally due to the upbringing that I had," he explains. "All the wonderful people that I had in my life, from my mother to my grandfather to my grandmother.

Lenny Kravitz with his former wife Lisa Bonet and daughter Zoe. Photo / Getty Images.

"My daughter, my family, the fact that I love living life, these are the things that are important.



"I'm very grateful for all that I've accomplished and I will continue to be, but living life, being healthy, being grateful, having good people in your life and God, those are the things that I'm grateful for and proud of."

Born and raised in New York, Kravitz's family later moved to Los Angeles where he attended Beverly Hills High, alongside another kid who went on to become Slash of Guns N' Roses.



Despite their shared interests, the pair didn't bond over guitar playing until they were reunited years later at the American Music Awards. Slash later contributed a solo on the track Fields of Joy, before they joined forces to write Always On the Run.

Old school pals Slash and Lenny Kravitz perform together. Photo / Getty Images.

"That's the interesting part. I mean, I knew he was into rock 'n' roll and that he played guitar, but there were a lot of guys who played and listened to records.

"I knew him - not well, not like we became - but I used to see him at school. It was more a 'hey how you doing' kind of thing with our relationship.

"I used to see him in the hallway and talk to him and he was quite the same character as he is now and I suppose I was as well.

"But I didn't know that he was as driven and as talented as he was, and I don't think he knew that about me either.

"It was quite surprising meeting years later and realising who each of us was."

Kravitz says he continues to find inspiration to make music and has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

I still have the same excitement when I'm making an album as I did 30 years ago when I was in high school.



"It's still magical to me and it's still exciting and there's nothing like making music."

Pre-sale tickets for Lenny Kravitz's Here To Love Auckland show will be available via TEG Live from 1pm, October 21, with general sales starting at 11am, October 24, through Ticketmaster.

What: Lenny Kravitz Here to Love world tour

When: Tuesday, March 31

Where: Auckland's Spark Arena