Zoe Kravitz has been confirmed to play Catwoman in the upcoming Matt Reeves blockbuster, The Batman, opposite Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson.

Kravitz comes to the project fresh off her second season of the hugely successful HBO series, Big Little Lies. She also stars in the upcoming series High Fidelity.

This is not the star's first foray into the superhero world either, having played Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class, and voicing Mary Jane in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

She's also previously starred in the likes of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the Divergent franchises, so she's no stranger to either the fantasy or action elements of the film.

Pre-production on the film is set to start this summer and is due to release in June, 2021.

Kravitz follows in the footsteps of the most recent Catwoman, Anne Hathaway, who played the part in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

The role has also been played by Michelle Pfeiffer (1992's Batman Returns) and Halle Berry, who played the anti-hero in her first feature film in 2004.