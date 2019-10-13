US folk punk band Violent Femmes will return to New Zealand for two shows next March.

The Milwaukee group behind hit songs such as Blister In The Sun, Gone Daddy Gone, and Add It Up, today announced they will play Wellington's Opera House on March 24 and Auckland's Logan Campbell Centre on March 25.

The Violent Femmes are returning to New Zealand next March. Photo / Supplied.

Violent Femmes – the legendary Gordon Gano, Brian Ritchie, Blaise Garza and John Sparrow – built a large Kiwi following on the back of their eponymous debut from 1983, with their music providing the soundtrack to a generation of teenagers.

It was – and still remains - a firm favourite and influential record with its rugged pop sensibility and themes of alienation, isolation, sexual frustration and angst.

Their last visit involved a performance at the St James Theatre in Auckland before it was demolished.

Next year's tour will see the band play all the old favourites along with tracks from a new record – their 10th album – titled Hotel Last Resort, which blends folk, post punk, jazz, country blues, avant-garde minimalism and rock 'n' roll.

Pre-sale tickets are available for Plus1, Ticketmaster (Wellington) and Ticketek (Auckland) members from 9am October 15, with general sale from 9am on October 17.