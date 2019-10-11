Actress Jane Fonda was arrested at a climate change protest in Washington, DC, according to reports and a video uploaded online.

Footage shows police officers apprehending the 81-year-old Grace & Frankie star on the steps of the US Capitol while she was peacefully protesting climate change, PageSix reported.

The famous actress and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps and escorted into a police vehicle.

Fonda was arrested along with other activists, who had gathered to demand that Congress adopt the Green New Deal immediately, according to ABC News.

Advertisement

The proposed legislation Green New Deal aims to address climate change and economic inequality.

The Academy Award winner was repeatedly warned to leave before police took her into custody around 1 p.m., the New York Post reports.

Earlier this week, Fonda said she planned to protest each Friday until she was arrested, telling ABC News, "11:00 o'clock every Friday morning, come get arrested with me."

She also announced a plan to enact "Fire Drill Fridays," a weekly event featuring scientists, celebrities and activists to fight climate change.

Fonda said she was "inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created."

Jane Fonda's mugshot after her 1970 arrest. Photo / Supplied

Jane Fonda was infamous for her protests against the US government during the Vietnam War. Flying to North Vietnam, Fonda posed for photos with enemy soldiers, prompting her to be named "Hanoi Jane."

She has since labelled her actions at the time "a huge, huge mistake."