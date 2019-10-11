Was the movie a landmark in representation or distressingly exploitative? It was both and so much more.

When it was released in October 1999, Boys Don't Cry was the first mainstream film to focus on a transgender man. Twenty years later, it's still the rare feature to centre on such a life. But as the culture has evolved, the film has proved to be very much of its time, with a contradictory legacy that trans viewers have grappled with.

The movie was based on the tragic true story of Brandon Teena, a 21-year-old Nebraska trans man who was raped and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.