A new Michael Jackson musical is coming to Broadway in 2020.

The show, titled "MJ" will be based on Jackson's life and career. The show will open for previews on Broadway July 6, before officially opening at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City on August 13, reports Variety.

The musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage, and it will be directed and choreographed by Tony-award winner Christopher Wheeldon.

It was originally titled "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough", but the name was recently changed to "MJ".

The musical will feature the songs "Billie Jean", "The Way You Make Me Feel", "Beat It" and "Smooth Criminal", among his other hits.

The show is set to open in the wake of controversy amid allegations from victims in HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck both alleged Jackson groomed and sexually assaulted them when they were young boys.

The musical was originally meant to debut in Chicago this year, but the Michael Jackson estate cancelled the run due to "scheduling difficulties" three weeks after the documentary's debut at Sundance Film Festival, The New York Times reported.

Jackson's family has repeatedly denied the allegations.