Hustlers

The enormous impact of Martin Scorsese's film career has left a deep mark on the US film scene. While a film with obvious Scorsese influence, Joker, continues to stir up discussion, this week we have the arrival of a film that carries Scorsese DNA and actually — refreshingly — does something interesting with it: Hustlers (dir. Lorene Scafaria, R16).

Based on a true story, the film follows a group of strippers as they embark on an embezzlement scheme when the 2008 recession wreaks havoc on their lives — taking aim at the lecherous Wall St banker clientele that oversaw

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.