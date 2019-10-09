Kaley Cuoco has revealed her unconventional marriage arrangement.

The Big Bang Theory star has explained in an interview that she and her husband don't live together.

The star is married to Karl Cook, a professional equestrian, and insisted not living together has "worked out fine".

"It's great - we are building our dream house, so we're going to be in our home together very soon," she said.

The 33-year-old actor previously told E! News having their own space is important to their relationship.

"We're not together every single day, and I think personally it's important, it works well for us," she said.

The star put her Los Angeles home up for sale for $5.5 million in May, which was previously owned by Khloe Kardashian.

Cuoco and Cook have been married since June last year, after dating for two years.

It's the second marriage for Cuoco, who was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting before they divorced in 2016.