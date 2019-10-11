Imagine there's no privacy, a new British reality show urges us to consider. It's easy if you try: no hell below us, above us only Dad, scrolling through your Instagram account on a special surveillance iPad, losing his temper at all the thirst traps you've been liking.

This is what the kids signed up for on Spying On My Family, the hour-long special that sounded like it was going to be the next step in the convergence of reality television and the dystopian tech nightmare anthology Black Mirror but ended up being an oddly affecting and poignant family drama.

