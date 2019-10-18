Steve Braunias meets two extraordinary blind musicians, whose beautiful, quiet touch has brought them deep and enduring fame.

They've met, briefly, Shaun Johnson and Richard Hore. It was pleasant enough, nothing remarkable or momentous, but there was mutual admiration. "Good player," said Johnson, 75, a pianist who lives in Wellington. "He plays very nicely," said Hore, 64, an organist who lives in Christchurch.

Strange to think of New Zealand's most famous and hardest-working blind keyboard players being introduced to each other and shaking hands in their world without sight. Hore has never seen anything. Johnson could barely see anything for most of his life although he could make out colour, and even read, until about 13, 14 years

