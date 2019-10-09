Each week we ask music lovers to share seven songs that have shaped their life. This week it's actor Mike Minogue, star of TVNZ's spooky mockumentary, Wellington Paranormal. Season two premieres Wednesday night on TVNZ2 and can be streamed on TVNZ OnDemand.

Thriller - Michael Jackson

What a tune - but what a video as well. I associate a lot of my music with their videos because I used to watch a fair amount of TV. I was a big Michael Jackson fan. My mother thought it was unhealthy but I loved it all. Loved Man in the Mirror, Liberia