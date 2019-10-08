After the success of Mount Maunganui's inaugural A Summer's Day Disco this year, the festival bringing legendary disco bands to the Bay of Plenty not only returns in 2020 but also expands to include three other cities.

The line-up for the January shows includes iconic disco legends KC and the Sunshine Band, Boney M and Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat. Al McKay; and The Australian Bee Gees, a tribute act who have performed to more than 1 million fans in 50 countries over the past two decades.

The tour will begin in Mount Maunganui at Trustpower Baypark January 8, before heading to Napier on January 9, New Plymouth on January 11 and Christchurch on January 12. Presented by Neptune Entertainment, co-organiser Pato Alvarez, is expecting crowd of 8000-plus at each show.

Boney M performs a live concert during the Danish music festival SmukFest in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

"The demand for this event was huge this year, that's why we've chosen another two cities in the North Island and we also believe Christchurch will be a great success," Alvarez said.

He said A Summer's Day Disco would be an all-ages disco party, filled with good vibes.

"We just want to create memories and good energy, this is the kind of festival that parents bring their kids to and people come with groups of friends to enjoy a good day out with some of the most legendary acts in disco music," Alvarez said.

With more than four decades of success, KC and The Sunshine Band's chart-topping hits include That's the Way (I Like It), Get Down Tonight, and (Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty'. Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat. Al McKay has been built around the band's legendary guitarist Al McKay, that will perform all the hits including September, Let's Groove, Shining Star, Boogie Wonderland to name a few. Boney M, with original member Maizie Williams, are known for their many hits that include Daddy Cool, Ma Baker, Sunny, Rasputin, Mary's Boy Child – Oh My Lord and Rivers of Babylon.

Alvarez said the line-up was selected after a lot of requests from fans.

"We researched and asked people who they want to see. We had some really good bands in our first disco festival so we had to top it and these bands are some of the most requested by our patrons.

Harry Wayne Casey of KC and The Sunshine Band performs on stage at the Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Festival. Photo / Getty Images

"I'm looking forward to KC and the Sunshine Band, I just love their music.

The Australian Bee Gees was the only band that did not include the original members but Alvarez said they had received impressive reviews and he had no doubt disco-goers would enjoy the set.

Tickets go on sale at 7pm on October 16 at neptuneentertainment.co.nz.

A Summer's Day Disco:

Wednesday, January 8: Trustpower Bay Park, Mount Maunganui.

Thursday, January 9: Park Island in Napier.

Saturday, January 11: TSB Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth.

Sunday, January 12: Hagley Park in Christchurch.