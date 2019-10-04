Bindi Irwin announced her engagement to the world with a series of beautiful images capturing the moment Chandler Powell proposed to her.

But behind every great engagement snap is a cunning plan to ensure it all goes right - at least that was the case for Irwin thanks to her brother, Robert.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the 15-year-old conservationist revealed that there was some specific planning he carried out to make sure he got the perfect shot for his sister – and it produced some hilarious outtakes.

Robert shared with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon how Powell wanted to pop the question at the Australia Zoo. What this meant for Robert was hiding in the bushes to capture the moment without being noticed.

But instead of just waiting in the shrubs and hoping for the best on the day, Robert decided to rehearse the scene, to make sure he had everything lined up correctly.

What's more, Robert decided he should act as a stand in for Bindi as Powell practiced going down on one knee to propose.

Robert Irwin decided he needed to stand in as his sister in order to line things up for her surprise proposal. Photo / YouTube

"I stood in for Bindi and mocked up where he was going to propose," Robert told Fallon as he showed the snap on the show.

"Bindi hasn't even seen this photo," he added, joking that "it was the happiest moment" of his life.