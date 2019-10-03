Recognise that fountain?

A group of friends decided to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic TV sitcom Friends by filming their own version of the famous intro, this time in Mission Bay, Auckland.

The group, who are all French and live in Auckland, wanted to pay tribute to the show, which celebrates its quarter of a century this year.

Coincidentally, they filmed their Kiwi remake of the intro on September 22, precisely 25 years after the first episode of the series aired.

"We are all catching up one night and one of the girls, Caroline, mentioned the 25th anniversary of the show. She and her boyfriend have that couch [in the video] and we started talking about how cool it'd be to do our own video," Auckland-based Romain Gabarra, who plays Joey in the Kiwi intro, told the Herald.

A week later, the group of friends headed to Mission Bay on Sunday to film it near the fountain, which strongly resembles the fountain in the original intro to the show.

A group of friends got together and re-enacted the intro in Auckland's Mission Bay. Photo / Supplied

The whole thing didn't take a long time to film. "We started around 1pm and I think we were finished around 2.30pm," Gabarra said.

The group got a few funny looks from people as they danced around the fountain impersonating Joey, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Monica and Phoebe.

"We left the couch there and went to grab some lunch and people were sitting on it taking pictures," Gabarra recalls.

The group just wanted to have a bit of fun and celebrate the milestone for the show.

Friends, Mission Bay style. Photo / Supplied

The video was posted to the "French Native Lesson" page on Facebook, run by one of the friends, and has racked up more than 35,000 views since it was uploaded on Monday.