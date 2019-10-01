R Kelly's lawyers have filed a complaint that the singer is only allowed visits from one of his two girlfriends at a time.

The 52-year-old has been in a Chicago jail on sex crime charges since July after he was denied bail. The singer is also facing charges in New York on a racketeering scheme to kidnap and sexually abuse girls, the Daily Mail reports.

Kelly's attorney filed the motion on Monday (local time) after complaints from the singer that only one person, who is unrelated, can visit one time over 90 days.

R. Kelly is complaining that only one of his two girlfriends is able to visit him in prison. Photo / Getty Images

The motion also asked the judge to reconsider Kelly's bail, the Chicago Tribune reports.

"His visits are severely restricted; presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit," the motion stated.

"In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch."

"That is not right."

Last week, Kelly faced more legal battles as he did not show to a court appearance in Minnesota, the Daily Mail reports. The judge said the arrest warrant he issued for Kelly would be served at a time when Kelly "was able to return to Minnesota to face the charges".