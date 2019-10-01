For most businesses a dream employee is one who works 24 hours per day and seven days per week and doesn't need to a living wage, in fact doesn't need to be paid at all. Noel Leeming flagship store in Westfield Newmarket has one such staffer — Nola the digital employee who will loom large from an in-store screen and ask shoppers if they need any help. Nola is a human-like interface backed by artificial intelligence and starts this week.

The truth about teabags

According to the BBC: "Most teabags are made from paper, with a small amount of plastic

When quiz answers you know to be correct are ruled out ...

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Golly, jolly brolly boomerangs