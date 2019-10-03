IN THE TALL GRASS (Netflix)

If you're in the mood for spine-chilling horror, this new release is a must-watch. Siblings Becky and Cal find themselves intertwined with evil forces when they decide to follow the cries of a young boy coming from a field of tall grass. The characters discover being lost in the tall grass might not nearly be as terrifying as what finds them in it. It's based on a novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill, so is guaranteed to be terrifying. From tomorrow.



THE GOOD PLACE (Netflix)



The Good Place is back for its final season. Created by Mike Schur (Parks and Recreation) and starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and Jameela Jamil, it mixes laughs with moral philosophy. The last season ended on a cliffhanger, as it was discovered no human had gained access to the Good Place in more than 500 years. Now, the characters must prove humans can improve their behaviour. First episode available now, new episode each Friday.



RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK (TVNZ OnDemand)



Who will be crowned the fairest British queen of all and who will sashay their way to elimination? That's not the only exciting part about the British version of the popular reality show. RuPaul has enlisted talk show hosts Alan Carr and Graham Norton as judges, plus some incredible guests including Andrew "Spider-Man" Garfield, Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell. New episode each Friday from tomorrow.

BATWOMAN (TVNZ OnDemand)



Played by Orange Is the New Black's Ruby Rose, Batwoman is the latest superhero to get the television treatment. The show, express from the US, is set three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, and the Gotham Police Department is overrun by criminal gang activity. Kate Kane returns to Gotham after years of survival training to overcome her own demons and dons the black cape to save the city. First episode Monday, then weekly.