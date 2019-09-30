A US man who legally changed his name to Sexy Vegan has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting his dog.

Vegan, who was born Hansel Marion DeBartolo III, was arrested in Los Angeles after sharing a graphic video online.

Prosecutors said the video showed "inappropriate behaviour" with a pit bull.

Shirley Miller of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Office told KHTS news: "Detectives found a video on social media of the suspect performing an act of bestiality."

Animal control officers later removed two dogs from the man's home.

Vegan, 37, who has his new moniker tattooed on his face, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault on an animal and posting obscene matter.

He told investigating officers that his occupation was "2020 Presidential Candidate" but no filings have been made with the Federal Election Committee.

Sexy Vegan with TV host Dr Phil. Photo / Dr Phil

The charges are not the first time that Vegan has hit the headlines. The eccentric figure previously appeared on the Dr Phil show, in an episode titled: My Brother Changed His Name to "Sexy Vegan," Wears Speedos in Public and is Spending My Mom's $11 Million Inheritance!

Vegan's behaviour on the show saw him clash with Dr Phil, who removed him for his excessive swearing and "childish and immature behaviour".