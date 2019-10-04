"I should put a disclaimer on the cover," says Debbie Harry of her new memoir. "I don't know if any of this is real or not." By Penelope Green

For decades, Debbie Harry has been saving her fan art, hundreds of versions of that familiar siren face, rendered by admirers of all talents. There are children's drawings in markers and crayons ("Happy Birthday Debbie Love Miyuki") and ink portraits by skilled illustrators. There are dolls and T-shirts, works on canvas, wood and in mosaic.

Harry keeps these images of herself not to prop up her ego, she says, but to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A Really Good Scene

Sex and Drugs