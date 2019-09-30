Rita Paczian and her Bach Musica NZ can be relied on for music from well off the familiar and well-beaten repertoire trails.

Its latest performance, with a judicious selection of Mendelssohn's choral works, ranging from the once popular Hear My Prayer to the composer's magnificent full-scale response to the powerful poetry of Psalm 42, more than justified the modest ticket price.

The first, sung in a later German translation, left one missing the familiar refrain of "O, for the wings of a dove." However, its sweet melody benefitted, as did the entire piece, from Stephanie Acraman's clear, fresh soprano, offsetting

