Rap superstar Kanye West has reportedly vowed to be "done being an entertainer", and as such will only make Gospel music from here on out.

West is said to have made the remark during a listening party for his new album Jesus is King: A Kanye West Experience. Everyone at the party was required to leave their mobile phones in locked pouches, so no video has yet surfaced.

However Andrew Barber, who owns music media company Fake Shore Drive tweeted after the event: "Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music. Only Gospel from here on out."

He told Fox that West said he is "done being an entertainer".

That said, West also apparently announced that a documentary of the making of his latest album, including footage of his renowned Sunday Service, will be released in IMAX cinemas around the world in late October.

West launched his new album in New York on Sunday (local time) accompanied by his wife Kim Kardashian West, and three of his four children.

Appearing on The View Kim said the new album was instrumental in West becoming a Christian.

She said: "Kanye started this to really heal himself and it was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family. He has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ."

But Christians aren't buying it, taking to Twitter to slam the rapper for "co-opting" their religion with one saying that her faith is constantly mocked "because of the strange and weird behaviour of people like this man".

She wrote: "He may be trying to understand Jesus in his own limited way and we cannot judge another's soul. But people who follow Christ sense something is not right with this scene."

The way he talks about women in his other/recent albums, I’m skeptical he knows the gospel. I am much more willing to believe Chance is born again than Kanye.



If kanye calls himself yeezus and releases an album called Jesus is King... well then he's calling himself king.



