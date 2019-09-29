KJ Apa "never really wanted" to be an actor.

The 22-year-old actor rose to fame in his starring role as Archie Andrews on The CW drama series 'Riverdale', but has said acting was never originally in his future, as he thought he would pursue a career as a musician instead.

Speaking to Sydney's Daily Telegraph on Sunday, he said: "I never really wanted to be an actor, it was never really something that I actively pursued. I have always been super-passionate about music, that is my first love. I love being a part of things that I am super-inspired by at the end of the day."

The actor said that whilst he does enjoy acting, he doesn't see it as "the end game", and still wants to try his hand at a music career.

But KJ does have his acting career to thank for getting him in touch with his rumoured girlfriend and fellow actress Britt Robertson, as the pair were first spotted together at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego in July this year, where they were seen holding hands and kissing.

Meanwhile, KJ previously insisted he is waiting for the right woman.

Speaking in 2017, he said: "I think I'm just waiting for the right time, right girl. I'm pretty busy at the moment. I don't know how much I have to offer to someone right now. The thing is, I don't think it matters whether you're looking for a relationship or not - it's not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives."

KJ previously admitted he finds fame uncomfortable and has lamented over the "weird" experience of having strangers "touch" him in the street.

He said: "The weird thing is that it used to be people calling me by my character's name - now people come up to me in the street and know my name. Some people touch you and I had a hard time with people feeling like they can have that intimacy with me. Experiencing what it's like to be on a huge TV show has given me perspective on people. The attention is strange and not comfortable. You put yourself in their shoes and think, 'If I saw someone like that, what would I do?'"

-Bang! Showbiz