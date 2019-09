From RNZ

A beloved children's author described as one of New Zealand's most important authors - Jack Lasenby, has died.

Mr Lasenby was 88.

The Wellington-based author wrote children's books, novels, and short stories.

He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014.

Some of his more popular titles include The Lake, The Mangrove Summer, and children's series featuring characters like Aunt Effie, and Uncle Trev.

I’m one of thousands Jack Lasenby taught. Helped stoke my enthusiasm for New Zealand literature. https://t.co/FBajz8uVpQ — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) September 28, 2019

forever thankful for his Seddon Street Gang books that i can never put down until i’ve finished. — awkward orchid (@awkward_orchid) September 28, 2019

Very sad to hear of Jack Lasenby's death. His wonderful writing shaped my childhood and the person I am. Our treat camping in the chilly Kyrgyz mountains has been "Harry Wakatipu tea" - tea generously dolloped with condensed milk https://t.co/DHd0AmhXys — Isobel Ewing (@IsobelEwing) September 28, 2019

- RNZ