Rapper Ice T has come out in defense of his wife Coco Austin who was slammed by online trolls over photos of her breastfeeding the couple's four-year-old daughter.

Coco Austin, 40, posted photos of herself in a private jet breastfeeding four-year-old Chanel.

"A mothers calling … I'm so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing," she wrote in the caption.

"I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week."

"They told me I don't want to miss this special moment you have with your child. health wise and bond wise.

"I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob.

"Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I'm lucky she hasn't grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad …

"Its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know …#normalizebreastfeeding"

The reality TV star's Instagram account was flooded with comments slamming her for still breastfeeding the child.

"She is too big I think it's time to take her off now," one person commented.

"Seriously she's too old for that, she's not a baby anymore," another one wrote.

"That kids gonna be all messed up still breast feeding," someone else decided to comment.

Her husband, rapper Ice T, has jumped to her defence.

"Every once in a while, she wants to get close to her mum, that's what they do," he told TMZ.

He added that is daughter is a perfectly healthy child who "eats f***ing cheeseburgers".