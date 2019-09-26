The full-length trailer for Martin Scorsese's latest movie The Irishman has been released - and it looks like a classic Scorsese masterpiece.

The film is Scorcese's first film since 2016's Silence and the Oscar-award winning director has enlisted his dream team of actors: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

It's the ninth feature film collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese, whose work together include the movies Taxi Driver, Good Fellas, and Casino.

Robert De Niro plays notorious hitman Frank Sheeran "The Irishman" in the film. Photo / Screenshot

De Niro plays Frank Sheeran, a World War II who recounts jobs as a hitman, spanning decades and chronicling the disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

Joe Pesci plays Russell Bufalino, the boss of the Bufalino crime family who Sheeran works for.

Joe Pesci plays Russell Bufalino. Photo / Screenshot

Also starring in the film is New Zealand actress Anna Paquin, who plays Peggy Sheeran.

The trailer reveals the artistic and technical detail of the film which uses de-aging visual effects on the characters.

The movie is in select cinemas on November 22 and will be available on Netflix November 27.