Samuel L Jackson is the first celebrity to voice Amazon's virtual personal assistant Alexa.

The online shopping store and streaming platform announced that Jackson's voice will be made available later in the year in a paid update.

The feature will allow Alexa owners to interact with an AI version of the Pulp Fiction actor. Previous celebrity voices that featured on Alexa did not use AI, instead using pre-recorded audio to function.

Fans of Jackson and his proficient user of profanity in both film and in person will be delighted to hear that his colourful language will be present in his virtual persona on Alexa, although users will have the ability to go PG and turn Jackson's cursing off.

The company also hinted that Alexa will get more celebrity voices next year.