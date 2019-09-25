Spotted outside the Autobahn restaurant in Papakura by Alex Burns.

Fill in the blanks

Looking for advice, a husband posted this on Reddit: "My wife called me Phil during an intimate time. It caught me really off guard (my name is Elijah). I obviously felt sick to my stomach and asked 'So ... who's Phil?' Once she realised she'd said it she looked super embarrassed and blurted out 'no one' and then 'I didn't say that' then back-tracked and said that she was thinking of Dr Phil and apologised. I don't believe that. It's just super unlikely. She doesn't even watch daytime television. I don't know what to do about this. Part of me wants to search her phone contacts and Facebook friends until I find a guy named Phil and another part of me wants to believe her and move on." In the replies, the best advice was: "You call her Phil as well. With solid dominant eye contact. If she is cheating on you with a Phil, she will feel really uncomfortable when you do that. And if she's not, she will laugh."

Is there a remake of that classic slapstick movie in the works?

Dumb and dumber? Photo / Supplied

Dumb and Dumber. Photo / Supplied

Mental health initiatives backfiring in the workplace

A reader writes: "My workplace started a mental health emoji chart called 'How are you feeling today?' Unfortunately most of the stickers were put in the stressed column each morning. The chart came down off the wall after a few days and the topic was never raised again. "