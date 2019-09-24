Now that Celebrity Treasure Island is over, we kind of miss it already.

For the past few weeks, the juggernaut of a reality show has delivered us drama, nail-biting action and a whole heap of LOLs, so today we're looking back at some of those memories.

These are the moments that gave us some much needed comic relief:

The time Matty delivered the sickest burn in NZ TV history

Advertisement

And the Emmy for sickest burn goes to: Matty McLean

Look. Someone should probably give Matty McLean an Emmy or something because not only was this a sick burn in general, but it actually speaks to where we're at as a society that we can make jokes about non-hetero sex on prime-time national television.

If you somehow managed to miss it, we're referring to the time Matty McLean beat former All Black Zac Guildford in an elimination challenge and told Sam Wallace - who put him up on the chopping block - to "never underestimate a gay man's ball skills".

We certainly didn't see it coming, but ooph did it pack a punch. Poor ol' Sammy didn't know what to say. Look out everyone, it's 2019 and Matty McLean is coming in hot.

The time Lily convinced Sam and Eric to wear coconut bikinis

When you alpha male so hard you start channeling your inner boss woman.

Ah there's nothing greater than tricking men into dressing as women to prove how manly they are. Cottoning on to Sam and Eric's alpha-male tendencies, Bachelor star Lily McManus seized the opportunity to pit them against each other in a dumb competition.

Their task? To fashion and model a functional coconut bikini. Poor boys. Their faces when they realised there was no winner and Lily had actually just led them straight down the garden path on national tele, was priceless.

The time Karl got left behind by his so-called "team-mates"

There's no I in team.

We know. This was awful, but man was it funny. Right at the very first challenge, Team (if you want to use that word) Kahu left ol' mate Karl Burnett tied to a post and ran to the finish line without him.

Advertisement

It totally sucked for Karl but the way he played it off made for some good quality viewing for the rest of us, with his deadpan manner at the post and the way he called everyone out later.

When host Matt Chisholm asked him how he felt and he said: "I'm used to it," before adding: "I'm joking, I'm not used to being tied up to a pole. It's usually a bed."

Bless ya, mate.

The time Matty tried to keep up with The Wiz and paid the price

And a nation cringes as one.

Poor Matty. He made a distinct effort to buck up and get stuck in by helping the Wiz fetch some coconuts from a tree using a long piece of bamboo but the tree had other ideas.

In what looked to be a serving of ice-cold instant karma, Matty took a hit from the bamboo pole as if Mother Nature herself was saying: "How do you like your coconuts being whacked?"

Treasure Islanders: 0. Mother Nature: 1.

The time TVNZ delivered its own sick burn with the "drowning timer"

Oh, the shade!

Contestants were always bound to throw shade at each other, but what no one expected was for the network that put them on TV to throw some shade of its own.

TVNZ earned some bragging rights of its own when it very subtly weighed in on the whole "drowning" debacle of episode three, in which Sam accused Moses of trying to drown him while they competed in a water challenge.

While we watched the alleged "drowning" take place, TVNZ popped a wee timer in the bottom corner of the screen, tallying the full 1.12 seconds he was under water.

HONOURABLE MENTION: The time Karl Burnett made a stand for mental health

Bless you, Karl Burnett.

Karl Burnett earned the respect of the nation when he bowed out of the competition in episode two in order to take care of his mental health.

He said: "Basically I just had to leave. I was having some pretty, pretty dark thoughts when I was lying there that night. And thoughts of my son [were] pretty much the only thing that sort of kept me from going for a very long swim in the ocean, I think."

He spoke openly and honestly about his struggle with depression and anxiety and showed that there was strength in putting himself first.